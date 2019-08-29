WWE does have plans for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to challenge for the WWE Universal Title at the October WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

As noted, the Golden1 Center in Sacramento made a tweet this week that said Wyatt would be challenging the winner of the WWE Universal Title match at Clash of Champions on September 15, either Braun Strowman or current champion Seth Rollins. Rollins and Strowman will also defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler that night.

There had been some speculation on the arena making a big deal out of local advertising that WWE sent them, but that's not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt headlining Hell In a Cell against the Universal Champion is the real plan.

There's no word yet on if it will be Wyatt vs. Strowman or Wyatt vs. Rollins, but we will keep you updated.

Strowman and Wyatt had a Twitter exchange earlier this week over the possible HIAC match. You can check out the report on their back & forth at this link.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

