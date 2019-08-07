Ahead of her crucial SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Ember Moon this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam, Bayley has agreed with the recent criticism over the usage of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championships.

With Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross claiming the titles this past week on RAW, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, along with Sasha Banks, has agreed with the critique from fans around the world.

"I just wish they were [defended] more," Bayley told Alex McCarthy of UK-based radio station Talksport. "And that was our goal, to try and bring them to life and everything and we didn't really get a chance to do what we wanted with it. But, we thought the IIconics would have a chance and then they kind of didn't.

"So I just see so much potential in the tag titles and I still haven't given up on them. If it's Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss who actually get time to grow the titles, then I'm happy with that. As long as they get out there and they're represented how they should be, I'll be happy."

Bayley's long-time nemesis sometimes best friend Banks has been missing from WWE since WrestleMania 35 with no timeline on when "The Boss" will return. Bayley explains that once she won the blue brand's Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, Banks gave her a phone call of congratulations regarding the win.

"She's always happy for me, whenever," said Bayley. "She called me [that night]. We're always happy for each other when anything great like that happens. You know, when she won her first title I wasn't there. But we talk all the time and just like normal best friends in real-life, we're happy when we see each other succeed."

Recently, WWE hired executive directors Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to its RAW and SmackDown brands, respectively. Bayley is looking forward to getting to know Bischoff more as he integrates himself as the weeks' progress.

"Paul Heyman you get more interaction with because he's around backstage a little longer," Bayley explained. "He's always back there with Brock. The first time I ever talked to him was, I think, after my match with Ronda Rousey. He loved it and he was talking about how good it was for the both of us and how different it was for the both of us. Since then we've had little chit-chats here and there, but nothing too serious.

"And I actually just met Eric Bischoff the other week [laughs]. So we'll see how that goes – kind of need to start building that relationship now!"