The current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch spoke with Sky Sports in Toronto this morning about WWE's SummerSlam event that takes place this Sunday. During a round of questions, Lynch was asked if she was interested in defending her WWE RAW Women's Championship against a former four-time Women's Champion, Sasha Banks.

"Yeah, [I would be interested in facing her] if Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn't just get her jacket - and she's off crying like Ronda Rousey - then I would love to face her," Lynch explained. "But unfortunately, she couldn't take losing. She lost the [WWE Women's] Tag Team Championships and she was gone. She was gone! Some people can't hack losing - they can't step up. They can't realize that when you lose, it's just a chance to get better, it's a chance to learn, and it's a chance to grow.

"Instead, she wants to talk about, 'Oh, the freaking wind, and the freaking butterflies, and the freaking cocoons, and I'm a rabbit that's coming from the Earth and the soil,' and whatever else she wants to put on her little social media crap. Come fight me, Sasha, if you want it," Lynch finished.

You can view a clip of the interview below:

As noted, Banks has been on hiatus from WWE ever since she reportedly tried to quit after she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. In May, it was reported that Banks had a private meeting with Vince McMahon and any issues between the two had improved. While nothing has been made official and the word backstage remains that things are still "to be determined" regarding Banks, there continues to be speculation that Sasha will be back competing in a WWE ring sometime soon.

Just this past May, Lynch tweeted out another message to Banks, writing, "If she ever shows up again, I'm going to wreck her mind and mangle her body. Simple as that."

You can see the full tweet below:

If she ever shows up again,'I'm going to wreck her mind and mangle her body. Simple as that. https://t.co/A2IXh3MfD3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2019

Lynch will defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Natalya this Sunday at WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view, being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We will have live coverage and a viewing party right here at Wrestling Inc.!