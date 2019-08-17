The Bouncers have a couple of things in common in that they both love to drink beer and they both were trained by legendary wrestlers. Beer City Bruiser was under the tutelage of Harley Race who recently passed away, and he talked about his relationship with Race when he spoke to our Nick Hausman.

"I trained at the Harley Race Wrestling Academy. I was there for six years and almost everyday in his office," said Bruiser.

"Harley was amazing. He was a mentor to all of us and sometimes a father figure to us. There was a time I couldn't pay my electric bill and he paid it for me and never asked for anything in return. He understood what it was to be one of the boys.

"When you hear the obituaries that mentioned 'wrestling kids', that's what he used to call us. We were like his kids. He was a father figure, a mentor and a legend who will live on forever."

Everyone has a Harley Race story and Bruiser shared one that also involved another legend in Terry Funk.

"We were at a bar and Terry Funk was in town. In Missouri they don't seller certain Miller Lites so I was drinking Coors Lites because Terry Funk was," said Bruiser. "The three of us were kinda getting tipsy so B.J., Harley's widow and Terry Funk's wife left. Harley goes, 'Now we can turn it up!'"

Bruiser said Race "turning it up" led to him grabbing the darts from the dart board and throwing them at people. The three of them competed to see who could get away with hitting the most people with darts.

"People would look and see it's Harley and they wouldn't care. He was such a good guy that they would laugh it off. I couldn't believe it that we were throwing darts at people and they were laughing," said Bruiser.

Brian Milonas then talked about his trainer, Killer Kowalski, and a strange road trip they took to Canada.

"I've only been to Canada one other time and it was with Kowalski, his wife and Hanson of War Machine. The four of us drove up to a show and the promoter lost his shirt on the show, mysteriously the cash box disappeared and not many people got paid…," revealed Milonas.

"That was my only other trip [to Canada] so hopefully [I get paid this time] and the cash box doesn't get lost!"

Bruiser's full interview with Wrestling Inc. aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast.

