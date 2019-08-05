- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring heated quarrels between WWE couples.

- As noted, WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for RAW and SmackDown TV tapings on Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10.

MSG has announced two big matches for both shows, which will likely be the dark main events, if they happen at all. RAW is set to feature Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus six-man action with Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston were announced for the SmackDown taping.

- The World League Wrestling promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has announced that there will be a public memorial service for the wrestling legend on Sunday, August 11 at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy, Missouri. The service begins at 3pm. Race passed away last Thursday due to complications from lung cancer. He was 76.

Below is WLW's tweet on the memorial service: