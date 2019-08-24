- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Rhino making his return to Impact Wrestling.

- As noted, Ken Shamrock will be making his return to Impact Wrestling, first feuding with Moose. Shamrock originally worked for TNA back in 2002-2004. Below are next week's matches and segments:

* Michael Elgin vs. Rhino (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* Ken Shamrock responds to Moose.

* Trey vs. TJP vs. Taurus vs. Golden Magic

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defends her title.

- ROH and CMLL are teaming up for a co-promotional Global Wars: Espectacular on September 6 (Dearborn, Michigan), September 7 (Chicago, Illinois), and September 8 (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). Ring of Honor announced ROH World Champion Matt Taven will defend his titl against Volador Jr. in Chicago.