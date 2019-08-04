Coming off of being the first woman inducted into the 2019 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix took some time to speak with Ring The Belle about her memorable career inside the ring.

Many WWE fans know that Beth is married to a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Adam "Edge" Copeland. Headlines were made earlier this year when Edge and the WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch were trading insults via Twitter. Beth would eventually step in and try to play peacekeeper between the two popular stars.

"What the heck [was that]? Becky Lynch has a mouth on her, which I appreciate," Beth said. "However, I don't think she understood that she bit off more than she can chew when she came after my husband, Edge. Becky and Adam went at it for quite a bit. I had to shut it down at one point and went, 'Let's just do this match guys.'"

Lynch's next title defense is against a former multi-time Women's Champion and Beth's close friend, Natalya. These two women that Beth has such a storied past with will collide on August 11 at WWE's "Biggest Party of the Summer", Summerslam.

"I'm looking so forward to Becky and Natalya at SummerSlam," Beth explained. "My best friend against somebody that I feel has changed the business, so I am very excited for SummerSlam."

