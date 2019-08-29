Big Cass (CaZXL) took to Twitter this afternoon with what appears to be a simple response to the reports that WWE dismissed on a possible return to the company for he and Enzo Amore (nZo).

As noted, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter originally reported that WWE had been in talks with Enzo and Cass about a possible return to work as top stars for the WWE NXT brand. WWE later told the media that the report is incorrect, adding that there is no basis for the story, and that they have had zero discussions with Enzo and Cass, according to PWInsider.

Cass took to Twitter after WWE denied the story and wrote, "Idiots [laughing emoji]"

