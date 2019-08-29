WWE has denied that they have had recent talks with Enzo Amore and Big Cass about a return to the WWE NXT brand.

We noted earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Enzo and Cass had talks about returning to be top stars of NXT, but there was no word on if they had accepted the offer.

WWE told the media this afternoon that the story is incorrect. WWE says that there is no basis for the story, and that they have had zero discussions with Enzo and Cass, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Enzo recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s own Andy Malnoske, in the video seen above, and said he didn't see a return to WWE in the near future, at least on the main roster.

"I could never see myself working a schedule like that anytime soon. I mean, you just never say never with anything, so, I just know that absence makes the heart grow fonder. All is forgiven in time. I find that - and that goes on both sides of the coin because I worked for the company where at one point, I got fired and was upset... In that moment, I'm so angered," Enzo remembered. "But then you look at it and you understand the significance of the timing of the situation and you have time to let that burn off.

"Man, I don't hold any grudges. Do I want to go back there? Absolutely, not right now. I am enjoying so much of what I am doing so quickly, of being in these locker rooms and meeting these guys, that I can't imagine going back to a world where I'm on the road 300 days, over 250-280 matches a year."