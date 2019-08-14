WWE Hall of Famer and 6x World Champion Booker T took to The Hall Of Fame Podcast this week to give his thoughts on a hot topic coming out of SummerSlam 2019 - the debut of Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" character. Booker commends Bray for his ability to give audiences a taste of his character's capabilities without revealing everything he has to offer right away.

"I don't think it is repackaging with Bray Wyatt. I think Bray is one of those guys that he knows how much to give you," Booker explained. "He is not going to give you all of his full body of work. Some guys, literally, in 10 minutes, you see their entire resume. I'm talking about everything from top to bottom, but in those same 10 minutes from Bray Wyatt, you may see a tenth of his full capabilities. And that is the art of a true worker.

"I was one of those guys that I would do something and I wouldn't do something new for 3-6 months, and then drop something else," Booker continued. "[I would] keep working and then 6 months later, drop another thing on them, and the fans were like, 'Man, how does he keep coming up with all of this stuff?' It was stuff that I had in the bag that I didn't use, and that is what Bray Wyatt has mastered. Being able to go out there and give you what you need in that point of time. I totally understand that you have to totally work certain levels and Bray Wyatt has mastered the art of working at different levels."

Booker reflected on how far Bray's character has come since his days being the leader of The Wyatt Family. He believes that with the supplied special effects from WWE, this new character of "The Fiend" has endless possibilities of what he can do.

"The fans want to be totally drawn in. The fans want to be able to feel that moment and say, 'Wow!'" Booker explained. "You remember when Wyatt came back and they did that 3-D thing? That was the talk of the town, and that is what evolving is. When you have the machine behind you, and they are able to create those special effects, and then you have the capabilities of a Bray Wyatt as far as how his mind can go - I am looking forward to seeing how far we can really take it with Bray."

Booker also made note that Drew McIntyre is the superstar that he sees coming out as the victor of the revived King Of The Ring tournament. Overall, Booker is excited for the fans of WWE because the locker room is highly motivated right now.

"I was watching Drew McIntyre earlier when they announced The King of the Ring tournament," Booker said. "I see Drew McIntyre as The King: The Scottish King coming out with the robe, which is my opinion. There are a lot of guys in the tournament, but I see Drew McIntyre ascending to another level which is why I say that the fans are going to win at the end of the day, because the locker room is about turning it up right now and seeing how far we can push ourselves, and how far we can really go as far as a unit. That is the love of the game that I love and miss so much."

