The legendary Booker T took to his The Hall of Fame Podcast this week to discuss Sasha Banks' return and immediate heel turn on this week's RAW. Booker made note of the immense pressure associated with being a WWE superstar and believes that this may have played in role in Banks' absence from in-ring competition.

"I was just thinking about Sasha Banks when I was home earlier and was thinking about how she has been gone for quite a while, and you know what we say, 'Out of sight, out of mind.' That is just the way it is in professional wrestling," Booker said. "If you stay home for too long, people will forget all about you. The thing is, they'll move on; they'll move on quick.

"I was wondering if it was something business-wise or was it something personal? We look at our girl Kylie Rae who put in so much time here in Reality of Wrestling, then got her shot at AEW, and then all of a sudden, went missing in action," Booker continued. "I'll tell you man, the pressure is unbelievable being out there. The pressure of being on the road constantly. The pressure of having to go out and compete on a weekly, nightly basis without getting rest. You know you are hurt and banged up but you still have to go out there and perform because if you don't go out there and perform, someone else will. And it's always about whether or not they will lose their spot and a lot of people think that way."

Booker thinks that Banks being immediately put into a RAW Women's Title feud against Becky Lynch is a representation of just how highly the company thinks of Banks. He wants to see how this plays out before he delivers much more criticism on the developing rivalry.

"But if you are a talent the way Sasha Banks is - I mean, she was gone for as long as she was and then she came back into a good spot," Booker explained. "That let me know, and that should let her know, that she is talented, and all you have to do is do your part and everything normally works out at the end of the day, which means getting paid and making sure everything is right. Of course, we want to be in the mix and sometimes the center of attention, which is the nature of the beast, but I would say, let it ride and see where it goes. And if it doesn't go where you intend, then we can talk about it."

Overall, the five-time World Champion is glad to see Sasha make her return to the squared circle. He made a comparison to Conor McGregor, noting how fans would be frustrated about the decision to immediately put him in a title feud but they cannot deny his talent.

"But I am glad she is back. Sasha Banks has been with a lot of history making moments, so for her to be in that position [against Becky Lynch], I like it. It is almost like Conor McGregor coming back and getting a title shot. The thing is, everybody is going to be hot about it of course, but everyone knows how talented he is, so at the end of the day, that is all it is," Booker said. "All about which is selling numbers, making sure that the buy rate is up, and making sure that the place is sold out. I'll tell you what, that place was sold out over there in Canada. But I'll tell you, I like the match up of Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, 'The Boss vs The Man'. That marquee right there sounds good. I am looking forward to seeing it played out, and again, I am glad to see Sasha Banks back in action, more important than anything."

As noted, Banks was on hiatus from WWE ever since she reportedly tried to quit after she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. In May, it was reported that Banks had a private meeting with Vince McMahon and any issues between the two had improved.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.