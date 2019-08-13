WWE has confirmed Braun Strowman vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for next Monday's RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota. The title will be on the line.

As noted, AJ issued a challenge to Strowman after last night's RAW went off the air. You can see video from his challenge above. AJ was upset after Strowman returned to TV at the end of the RAW main event to save WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from a triple team beatdown by The OC.

Strowman took to Twitter this morning and accepted AJ's challenge.

Braun wrote, "Do you have strength in numbers if I'm bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp"

Strowman also had words for The OC after last night's RAW went off the air. He warned them and wrote, "Big mistake boys... #MONSTERSHERE"

You can see Strowman's tweets below along with WWE's announcement on the match:

Do you have strength in numbers if I'm bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019