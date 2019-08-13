WWE has confirmed Braun Strowman vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for next Monday's RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota. The title will be on the line.
As noted, AJ issued a challenge to Strowman after last night's RAW went off the air. You can see video from his challenge above. AJ was upset after Strowman returned to TV at the end of the RAW main event to save WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from a triple team beatdown by The OC.
Strowman took to Twitter this morning and accepted AJ's challenge.
Braun wrote, "Do you have strength in numbers if I'm bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp"
Strowman also had words for The OC after last night's RAW went off the air. He warned them and wrote, "Big mistake boys... #MONSTERSHERE"
You can see Strowman's tweets below along with WWE's announcement on the match:
Big mistake boys... #MONSTERSHERE https://t.co/Xm0CEtHllm— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019
Do you have strength in numbers if I'm bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019
The O.C. have been making a lot of noise on Raw since capturing the United States Championship and the Raw Tag Team Titles, but it seems like all that noise has woken up a monster.
As AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson pummeled Universal Champion Seth Rollins during Raw's Champion vs. Champion main event, Braun Strowman joined frequent O.C. foe Ricochet in helping The Beastslayer even the odds, sending a powerful message to The Phenomenal One and his cruel cohorts.
In a WWE.com interview following the physical altercation with The Monster Among Men, Styles challenged Strowman to a match next week, where the United States Title will be on the line. Strowman accepted the challenge via Twitter.
Will Strowman soon wear WWE's star-spangled title around his waist, or are The O.C. looking to set a trap for the battle-ready behemoth? Don't miss Raw next Monday night, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.