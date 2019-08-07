- The new WWE 24 special on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view goes off the air. Above is a preview clip for the one-hour documentary.

- Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey has been announced as the main event for today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

- The following matches and segments were announced for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the final episode before "Takeover: Toronto 2019" on Saturday night:

* Contract signing for The Undisputed Era vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

* Shane Thorne vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today to apologize to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for The Fiend's attack to Angle on Monday's RAW from Angle's hometown of Pittsburgh. You can see the full post below:

"Dear @RealKurtAngle, As a young man I idolized you. Today is no different. I hope you can understand. I'm sorry for what I have done. I wish you knew how much. This time it all has to be perfect. Revenge is a confession," Wyatt wrote.