- Above is the latest WWE List This featuring five forgotten Goldberg moments. The group included the time he was in the front row at a WWE event and jumped the barricade to attack Brock Lesnar. Goldberg was then handcuffed, but he broke them and went after Lesnar again.

- WWE announced Tyler Bate and Trent Seven will take on Matt Riddle and Keith Lee at PROGRESS Chapter 95: Still Chasing on September 15 at the Alexandra Palace in London. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

- WWE released a new Bray Wyatt "Let Me In" mineral wash t-shirt, which you can see below. As noted, Wyatt's new theme song had been doing well on iTunes and Amazon Music charts this week. As of Thursday night, the theme song from hardcore punk band Code Orange was listed at #2 on the iTunes Soundtracks Songs chart. It's also listed #26 on the Top 200 Songs chart.