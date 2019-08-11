- Above, Cathy Kelley and The IIconics go to the CN Tower in Toronto to do the EdgeWalk, which is 1,168 feet high. Kelley showed no fear going to the edge while The IIconics (especially Billie Kay) had a bit tougher time.

- At last night's NXT TakeOver: Toronto II (full results here), Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae after LeRae passed out to a submission from Shirai. Afterwards, LeRae commented on Twitter, "If nothing else, I finally got to be Candice LeRae."