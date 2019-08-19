Both a former WWE Cruiserweight and 24/7 Champion, Cedric Alexander has the experience behind him to continue his ascension and become a top player in the world of WWE. One person who advocates and gives pointers to Alexander behind the scenes is RAW's Executive Director, Paul Heyman.

"It's been great working with Paul," Cedric told Prowrestlingsheet.com. "He's really helped me feel more comfortable. He saw a match I had with Bobby Roode months ago on an episode of Main Event and he was a very big fan of it. He's given me pointers on how to project myself better to fans and small little show business quirks. Because that's one of the things I'm not 100% comfortable on sometimes, so talking in front of a camera is something that Paul has definitely helped me get more in tune with."

As seen in the video above, Alexander recently jumped off of a part of the titantron set that displays the entrance videos during RAW. He toppled over numerous people as he joined Jeff Hardy, Shane McMahon, and a collection of other stars who have pulled a similar move in the past.

"At the moment, when I got up there, I was like, 'I'm so gonna make everyone pay for this,'" Cedric admitted. "But then I looked down and was like 'Ohhh, that's a long fall!' But you know what, I'm here, I committed, and off I went!

"I couldn't think too much about it because it was a split second decision," Alexander added. "I can't just climb up here and have everyone see me then climb down! I gotta do this now "It's so awesome to think that moment will be played on RAW on a loop for the next 5-6 years maybe. It's a moment. A RAW moment! That's exactly what it is."

Cedric will face Sami Zayn on tonight's WWE RAW in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. His biggest rival as of late, Drew McIntyre, is also participating in the tournament, and the two will go one-on-one once again if they both make it to the semi-final round of the tournament.