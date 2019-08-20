With WWE announcing NXT's move to the USA Network, it was only a matter of time until talent from AEW responded. AEW's TV program is scheduled to begin on Wednesday nights in October, and NXT's USA debut will be on September 18th.

Chris Jericho, who is scheduled to face Hangman Page at All Out for the AEW World Title, stated, "Congrats to @WWENXT for making the big move to the @USA_Network! Runners always race faster when somebody is right behind them. Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join! #ChooseJericho @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT"

Britt Baker, one of the faces of AEW's women's division and in a relationship with NXT Champion Adam Cole, tweeted out, "Battle of the messy buns and Wednesday nights."

