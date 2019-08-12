AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter last night and commented on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and his Spear, following the SummerSlam win over Dolph Ziggler and the series of Spears that were delivered.

Jericho wrote, "Say what you want, but @Goldberg still has the BEST spear of all time. Nobody makes it look that devastating...NOBODY!"

Jericho also responded to a fan who commented on how he's still watching and tweeting about WWE. He wrote, "Why wouldn't I be?"

As noted, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger took to Twitter last night and had some harsh words for Goldberg after the win over Ziggler. You can see those comments and Goldberg's response at this link.

Below are Jericho's related tweets: