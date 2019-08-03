Yesterday it took only a few hours for All Elite Wrestling's first TNT show at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. to sell out. It was reported 9,200 to 10,000 tickets were scooped up by fans, and another 1,000 are expected to open up over the next week.

Chris Jericho continued to bang the drum about wanting another "thank you" and jumped on social media to make his voice heard.

"AEW's debut television taping October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. sells out in three hours," Jericho said. "Everyone said, 'Oh, what's it gonna do? Is it gonna do 60 percent full? 70 percent full?" I said, 'No, it's going to sell out in three hours,' because look at who's in the center of the poster, look at who is front and center of every ad for the show. Chris Jericho.

"So, AEW, once again, all the office personnel, Tony Khan, all the kiss-asses sucking up to him, Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny, all of ya! 'Hangman' Adam Page, MJF, Jungle Boy, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, The Librarian—one and two. All of you owe me a thank you. Every single person who bought a ticket and sold that show out in three hours, deserves to tell me thank you. I need a thank you. I demand a thank you. And I'm gonna get my thank you. You're welcome."

Jericho is scheduled to face Adam Page to determine the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out in Chicago on August 31.