As it was reported before, Cody Rhodes did a quick Q&A on Twitter while he was flying back from New York. In the Q&A, he answered questions about video games, AEW, and former WWE star Bob Holly.

One user asked Cody if Bob Holly was a good mentor for him to have when he first started out in the WWE. Rhodes answered that he was and that Holly did one thing that he needed, not sugarcoating how inexperienced he was.

Rhodes full answer was, "I would say so. Took me to the gym...a lot. Was protective of me in the ring too. Also, didn't sugarcoat how green and unprepared I was. I needed that."

Below is Cody's tweet: