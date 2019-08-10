AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently spoke with The Apter Chat about his progress toward All Out and AEW's premiere on TNT this October.

One celebrity that many fans have speculated will eventually have a role with AEW is Arrow star, Stephen Amell. Amell is close friends with the members of The Elite, has some in-ring experience under his belt, and wrapped up the final season of Arrow just last month.

"They've just done a great job [with Arrow], and Stephen, you know, he's a wrestler at this point. That's what we say," Rhodes explained. "He's had a few matches and earned the respect of a rather critical fanbase: the wrestling one. I'm just glad I get to see him go out [in the show] on such a high note. I can't wait to see what he does next.

"I get the impression that his lovely wife is not super excited about him mixing it up in the ring again, and I've got to say that I fully understand that," Rhodes continued. "But I think he'd always be safe in terms of doing something with his "The Elite" brethren, if that makes any sense. I think there's definitely one more in the tank for Stephen when it comes to wrestling, and I'm not going to let him wrestle anywhere else. He's kind of involved, he's part of the fabrics."

For now, Rhodes has his sights set on the busy week that will happen at the end of the month. All Out is just one of the many events that Rhodes will be participating in during his stay in Chicago.

"It sounds like I'm going to be [in Chicago] for the whole week because I'll be there Thursday at the one-hour tees storefront, I'll be at Starrcast Thursday evening, I'll be at All Out on Saturday, at the Sears Centre: the place where it all began, and then I'll finish with Starrcast on Sunday," Rhodes said. "I'm just happy that it's become another destination... the fact that we get to go do this again, and it sounds like maybe we'll be able to do it again, and again, and again. That speaks to the fan base and the hunger that's existed, and it's been underneath the surface and it finally bursts through. All Out is the perfect jumping-off point for All Elite Wrestling."

Rhodes also took some time during the interview to think about how his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, would react to AEW's growth since the company began making waves this year.

"I think a lot though about what I would tell him if I had a few minutes to say, like, 'Hey, look at all this stuff that's happened since 2015.' And I think it's so much [stuff] that I wouldn't even be able to catch him up in any way.," Cody said. "I knew he was a big fan of all things wrestling and not always the things that his generation were fans of. He had kind of an eye for the sizzle - not kind of an eye, a big eye. And yeah, I think this may be a rare time when Dusty would have been, dare I say, speechless over something going on."

