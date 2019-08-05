- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA in this new video.

As noted, tonight's show will feature an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus a MizTV segment with The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

- A new episode of WWE Untold will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Friday at 8pm ET. The one-hour documentary will feature Team Hell No, Kane and Daniel Bryan. Below is the synopsis:

"Team Hell No is on fire: Join former WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Kane as they relive their journey as Team Hell No. Learn the stories behind the team, and discover never-before-told facts about their anger management therapy skits, their feelings about the team name and more."

- As seen below, the official Twitter account for Arby's took to Twitter today to congratulate Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on making the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game. You can read the full announcement and see the new trailer for the game at this link.

Arby's recently made a tweet on AEW star Jon Moxley.