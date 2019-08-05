As Daniel noted earlier today, Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch have been confirmed as the cover stars of the WWE 2K20 video game.

The game will be released on Tuesday, October 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows PC.

"As a gamer myself, being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside 'The Man' Becky Lynch and joining the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena is a huge career and personal milestone for me," Reigns said in the game announcement.

Lynch added, "My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception."

Above is the official cover reveal trailer and below is the cover art along with the full press release sent to us by 2K, featuring comments from Reigns and Lynch.

Women's Evolution inspired 2K Showcase, diversified MyCAREER experience, streamlined controls and debut of WWE 2K20 Originals headline initial product features reveal

New York, NY – August 5, 2019 – 2K today announced current Raw® Women's Champion Becky Lynch® and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns™ as the cover Superstars for WWE® 2K20, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. Lynch and Reigns will serve as ambassadors for WWE 2K20's worldwide marketing campaign – "Step Inside" – which invites players to enter the world of WWE and face a variety of new and exciting challenges in the virtual ring. WWE 2K20 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X and Windows PC. Players who purchase the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition will receive in-game bonuses, including playable Superstars Chyna, Hulk Hogan, Mankind and The Rock®, in addition to the Standard Edition game.

WWE 2K20, in direct response to fan feedback, will include several franchise firsts alongside streamlined gameplay and a variety of popular modes. The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley®, Charlotte Flair® and Sasha Banks®. Controls will be streamlined to allow new players to jump into the game more easily, while experienced players will still enjoy a challenge.

In addition, WWE 2K20 players will be able to compete as both male and female Superstars in MyCAREER and Mixed Tag matches, while last year's popular WWE Towers returns with exciting new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around the career of Roman Reigns.

The game will also introduce a new service model – WWE 2K20 Originals – set to deliver a wealth of 2K Showcase add-on content for player exploration beyond the game's initial launch. Each of the WWE 2K20 Originals will present a new playable world and its own unique theme, with more details to be announced in the coming months. WWE 2K20 Originals is downloadable content that may require additional purchase.

"Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns embody passion, determination and perseverance, and they're both major game changers within the larger WWE landscape," said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. "They are the spirit of WWE 2K20, which is going to introduce changes requested by our fans. They asked for female-driven MyCAREER and 2K Showcase offerings, and we're giving them just that, as well as streamlined controls and our brand new WWE 2K20 Originals. We can't wait to reveal more details soon."

In addition, 2K today announced details surrounding WWE 2K20 premium product offerings:

About the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

Players who purchase the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will receive in-game bonuses for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Offering more than 35% in savings, the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition includes the following items:

* Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

* Accelerator - Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game's Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

* Kickstart - Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

* Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

* Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, "$500 Shirt" The Rock®, and Rock 'n' Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

* WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

About the WWE 2K20 Collector's Edition

Players who purchase the WWE 2K20 Collector's Edition at participating retailers will also receive in-game bonuses for the PS4™ system and Xbox One. Offering more than 40% in savings, the WWE 2K20 Collector's Edition is available in physical format only, features a 20th Anniversary of SmackDown theme and includes the following items:

* Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Collector's Edition packaging;

* Physical collectibles including:

* Exclusive WWE SmackDown! Ring Skirt Relic Piece (2002-2008)

* Limited Edition WWE SmackDown! Legend Autographed Plaque (Kurt Angle™, Rey Mysterio® or Edge®)

* WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards.