After a video leaked showing the latest WWE 2K video game, WWE decided to make things official. Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will both be on the cover of the game.

WWE sent out a release stating the game will be released on 10/22. This is a significant announcement considering the fact that Lynch is one of the main focuses on the cover. The most recent editions of WWE 2K had AJ Styles on the cover in 2018, Seth Rollins on the cover in 2017, and Brock Lesnar on the cover in 2016. Although women like Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Torrie Wilson were featured on WWE video game covers in the late 90's and early 2000's, there hasn't been a woman on the cover of a WWE video game since SmackDown vs. RAW 2007.

One of the main features of the new game includes a Women's Revolution 2K Showcase, following the careers of WWE's Four Horsewomen (Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks). Speaking of the revolution, this game will feature the WWE 2K debut of Chyna as a playable character. Chyna, who passed away in 2016, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as a member of DX.

Other aspects of the game include the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, which features access to the Accelerator, MyCareer Kickstart and WWE SuperCard limited edition cards. Fans can now celebrate the "storied career of Roman Reigns" with the return of WWE Towers mode. There will also be an opportunity to compete as male and female stars in MyCareer and Mixed Tag Team Matches. The 2K20 Collector's Edition will pay homage to the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown and will contain exclusive and rare collectibles, including aspects of the Deluxe Edition pack.

More information as to what will be available in each pack will be announced at a later date.