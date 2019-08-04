Although not officially announced, it looks like WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will be the cover stars for this year's WWE 2K20, as seen in the above trailer.

The video also featured Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Paul Heyman, and Velveteen Dream. WWE 2K20 is due out on October 22. More details about the game are going to be released tomorrow.

Late last month, Lynch was asked about the possibility of her being on the cover.

"[Being on the cover of WWE 2K20] would be the next step, wouldn't it? Yeah it's always about the next step and it's always about being the first," Lynch said. "'The Man' is synonymous with the first: the first main event of WrestleMania, the first main event of SmackDown, in the first women's ladder match, in the first Royal Rumble, first SmackDown Live Women's Champion. It's all about being the first, so being the first woman on the cover of 2K20 would be awesome."

The most recent editions of WWE 2K had AJ Styles on the cover in 2018, Seth Rollins on the cover in 2017, and Brock Lesnar on the cover in 2016. Although women like Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Torrie Wilson were featured on WWE video game covers in the late 90's and early 2000's, there hasn't been a woman on the cover of a WWE video game since SmackDown vs. RAW 2007.

At next Sunday's SummerSlam in Toronto, Lynch will be defending her title against Natalya. For Reigns, it's been rumored he'll take on Daniel Bryan.

Rock Reigns contributed to this article.