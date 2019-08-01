WWE has plans for two big matches to be announced for SummerSlam soon - Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

As noted, The Miz vs. Ziggler was announced for SummerSlam this week but that was a red herring, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The new issue of the Observer reports that Ziggler vs. Goldberg is the plan. The match was being kept quiet to the point that even the official internal line-up sheet listed Ziggler vs. Miz.

Regarding Reigns vs. Bryan, the mystery attack angle on this week's SmackDown was done to set that match up. Bryan is set to be revealed as the man behind the attack. WWE has been teasing a "career-altering announcement" from Bryan but when he had the chance to give it on this week's SmackDown, he just walked away.

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

