We had speculated on the latest episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast with myself, Matt Morgan and Glenn Rubenstein that Daniel Bryan might be the man behind the mystery attack on Roman Reigns on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

While it's not known if Bryan will be revealed to be the person behind the attack, it appears as if Reigns and Bryan are scheduled to work a program together soon.

Reigns vs. Bryan (with Rowan) is being advertised for live events in the fall, including both RAW and SmackDown television tapings at Madison Square Garden in early September, as well as the upcoming WWE live event at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ on September 28th.

Reigns and Bryan worked a short feud together in 2015 ahead of Reigns facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31. Reigns put up his shot at Lesnar against Bryan at Fastlane a month before WrestleMania, which Reigns won.

Reigns was scheduled to issue a challenge for WWE SummerSlam on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, however he was ambushed by a mystery attacker before he could make it. Bryan has been teasing "a career-altering announcement" for weeks, however has repeatedly avoided revealing it.