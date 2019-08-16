- Above is WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' WWE Network pick of the week, which was her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam this past Sunday.

- WWE has confirmed that the upcoming WWE live events in Maine on Friday, August 30th in Bangor and Saturday, August 31 in Portland, Maine have been cancelled. The reason given for both cancellations is "a scheduling conflict."

As previously reported, WWE also confirmed cancellations for next weekend's live events in Louisiana and Alabama, however they rescheduled those shows for next year. WWE has not yet confirmed if the Maine shows will be rescheduled.

- Big E got a little too up close and personal with Corey Graves this past Tuesday at SmackDown. Big E got close to Graves, pulled down his straps and exclaimed, "I want you! I want you right now. We can do this the easy way, or the hard way, Graves! I want you! I gots to have you!"

Graves posted video of the incident below on Instagram and wrote, "The man is an HR nightmare. I feel violated."