As it was noted before, Buddy Murphy issued a challenge to Daniel Bryan earlier today on Twitter for this week's SmackDown Live. Murphy tweeted, "Last week on #SDLive, @WWERomanReigns and I went face to face & left it all in the ring. If @WWEDanielBryan has an issue with me, he can meet me in the same place I met Roman! Challenge issued."

Hours after Murphy posted the challenge, Daniel Bryan accepted it though joked about him not challenging Rowan.

Bryan responded, "Imagine getting beat up by a large man for accusing him of something he had nothing to do with, and then challenging the much smaller friend of the man who beat you up. #SocialMediaToughGuys #ChallengeAccepted #SDLive"

The feud between Buddy Murphy and Daniel Bryan and Rowan began after Murphy told Roman Reigns it was Rowan who was behind the forklift accident.

