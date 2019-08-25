Last night, WWE was in Lima, Peru for a live event featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan to retain the title.

During the match Bryan apparently yelled "Who's the best?!" to the crowd, causing a CM Punk chant to start up, which you can see in the video above.

Bryan then hit Punk's finisher, GTS, twice on Kingston and went for the cover with Kingston kicking out at one. The crowd asked for a third one, which Bryan attempted to do, but Kingston reversed it into a GTS of his own.

Below is the same video (only capturing the last part of the exchange), but is better quality.

As noted, an agency representing both CM Punk and WWE recently reached out to Fox officials about Punk possibly co-hosting the WWE in-studio show on FS1.