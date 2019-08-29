Over the weekend, Daniel Bryan participated in media rounds to support WWE's South American tour. As part of this Bryan spoke with William Beltran of SuperLuchas while in Bogota, Colombia

During the conversation, Bryan was asked which three Mexican or Latin American wrestlers he'd like to go to WWE.

"It is really difficult to choose," Bryan explained, which was translated through Google Translate. "My favorites are now too old to go to WWE. I could say, 'I want Negro Casas in WWE' or Blue Panther. I love Negro Casas. The first time I saw a match of his was around 1987, but he is amazing. In 2019 he is still impressive.

"I have a lot of respect for them, but thinking about who could do it now in WWE, someone like Rush could. I think Bandito would do well; Dragon Lee could also succeed."

While Bryan feels that those talents could do well in WWE, he noted that the company already has several impressive Mexican and Latin American wrestlers. Bryan praised Andrade, while also naming Gran Metalik as one of the reasons that he watches 205 Live.

"Andrade is fantastic!

"And I hate to say it, but even if I say, 'Oh, we need to bring this guy to WWE,' it could be argued that we already have several that are spectacular, like Gran Metalik, which is one reason I watch 205 Live. Gran Metalik is fantastic!"

During the conversation, Bryan was also asked about the concern in South America and how the Amazon fires affect everyone else.