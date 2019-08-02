After three years, Defiant Wrestling has announced that they will be closing. Defiant Wrestling was originally named What Culture Pro Wrestling.

The UK promotion posted a statement on Twitter about the closure:

It has been an absolutely incredible journey over the past three years, but it is with a heavy heart that we today announce that the journey must come to an end. To each and every one of you who worked on a show, attended a show, or watched a show… thank you.



WWE star Killian Dain was just one of many who commented about the news. Dain wrote, "Had a lot of fun! Sorry to hear its finished. Best of luck to everyone involved."

A week before Defiant Wrestling's closure, WrestleCircus had announced that they were shutting their doors. The company had shut down days before one of their big events.

