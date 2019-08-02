After three years, Defiant Wrestling has announced that they will be closing. Defiant Wrestling was originally named What Culture Pro Wrestling.

The UK promotion posted a statement on Twitter about the closure:

It has been an absolutely incredible journey over the past three years, but it is with a heavy heart that we today announce that the journey must come to an end.

To each and every one of you who worked on a show, attended a show, or watched a show… thank you.

WWE star Killian Dain was just one of many who commented about the news. Dain wrote, "Had a lot of fun! Sorry to hear its finished. Best of luck to everyone involved."

A week before Defiant Wrestling's closure, WrestleCircus had announced that they were shutting their doors. The company had shut down days before one of their big events.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.