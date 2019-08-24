As noted earlier today, R-Truth pinned Elias at a Fox Sports' Founders Day event to win the WWE 24/7 Championship for a 13th time.

During Elias' concert, Drake Maverick approached, wanting a shot at the title. As Elias dealt with Maverick, R-Truth rolled-up him for the pinfall.

Maverick chased after Truth, who later stumbled into the Fox Sports Studio where Fox Sports Analyst Rob Stone pinned the champ for a short-lived reign.

During Stone's celebration, Elias crept up from behind to roll him up for the win, which you can see in the video above. Elias has now won the title four times.