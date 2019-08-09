nZo visited a young boy who is battling brain cancer today. The former WWE star shared video and a photo on Instagram and called the visit the reason why he's coming back to wrestling.

He wrote, "People like you are the reason why I'm coming back to wrestling. John Francis, you got that stuff they can't teach kid.... #JohnStrong (go fund me page will be in my bio all weekend. Anything helps)."

The boy who nZo visited, John Francis, was diagnosed with a Grade 3 Glioma tumor on his brain stem in May. His GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here.



nZo announced last week that he was coming back to the ring and will be appearing at the Northeastern Wrestling's event, Prison Break on Aug. 16 at the Mid-Hudson Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

