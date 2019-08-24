Fenix and Pentagon Jr. teamed up against Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart at last night's Big Time Wrestling in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. During the match, Fenix superkicked Hart, picked up Guerrera, collapsed on the mat, and then grabbed his leg. He called for help from the back and was taken backstage.

The match was quickly ended with Guerrera pinning Pentagon, who then went backstage to check on his brother. According to F4WOnline, Fenix didn't break his leg, and was able to "weakly" walk around afterwards. Fenix apparently was hopeful it was just a sprain.

The report also noted Fenix was still hopeful to be able to participate in the upcoming ladder match against The Young Bucks at AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31.

This is coming on the heels of Jon Moxley announcing he had to pull out of the PPV due to a "Serious case of MRSA" in his elbow. PAC is now scheduled to face Kenny Omega at the show.