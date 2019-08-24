Earlier today on his Instagram, Finn Balor posted a photo of himself and Veronica Rodriguez, the two went public about their relationship back in June.

In what appears to be reference to getting married, Balor wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the jungle. #ForeverGang"

As noted, Balor asked for time off from WWE after SummerSlam to "re-charge," but this may have also been part of the reason why. Balor was reportedly asking for two months away, which WWE granted.

Balor's last match was in a losing effort against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.