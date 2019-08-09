It was reported on Thursday in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was in talks with Fite TV to possibly purchase the streaming service. Fite streams pro wrestling, MMA, boxing and kickboxing events, and works with AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, among others. The report noted that WWE and Fite had meetings scheduled about the possible purchase.

Fite representatives took to their official Twitter account and quickly denied the reports.

"Hello! These rumors are not true. We are not in merger and acquisitions discussions with WWE. We constantly appreciate all of your support and passionate comments," they wrote in response to a fan comment.

"No worries, FITE is here to stay! :)... and no, we are not in M&A discussions with WWE," they wrote in another tweet.

You can see their responses below:

