Flip Gordon recently injured his elbow and will be out for a couple of weeks, but when we last saw him he was making his presence felt as the newest member of Villain Enterprises.

Being part of a stable is something new for Gordon as he explained when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

When I came in two years ago, there was a lot of stables but I never belonged to one. I was almost part of The ELITE but I was never actually part of The ELITE," stated Gordon. "So for the first time, this is my first stable. I am with Villain Enterprises and it's the only stable I've ever been in.

"Right now we're feuding with Life Blood; we'd love to feud with The Kingdom or anyone. I think Villain Enterprises is the top stable in ROH and I think we're gonna dominate for some time to come."

Gordon also mentioned how different it is wrestling with the knowledge that there are other wrestlers who have his back.

As for what led to Gordon joining Villain Enterprises, he pointed to his military background as making him an ideal fit for the group.

"I think it's just the perfect fit because me and Marty [Scurll] have a lot of history together. Marty's building an army and what perfect fit than a former soldier, The Mercenary Flip Gordon. I have that [military] background and I have the anger and intensity that I can now put towards my matches which is gonna change my style a bit, but will help me long-term," Gordon said before further explaining how it will change his style.

"I wanna play a different character and be this Mercenary. I don't just wanna be this flippy kid… Now I get the opportunity to do this under the Villain Enterprises umbrella."

Gordon then talked about his new stablemates and first up was Brody King.

"I love Brody King. For as big as he is, he moves like a small guy. He's doing hurricaranas, Luche Libre, springboards; but he's also a big dude who will pick you up and drop you on your head. So I'm just glad I'm on the same side as Brody King and not the opposite side," said Gordon.

He then brought up PCO who is almost twice Gordon's age and had nothing but complimentary things to say about his new partner.

"Dude is insane; he's a monster. I've never seen somebody just sit up after some of the impact he takes," stated Gordon. "He got powerbombed to the outside and just sat up like it was nothing. I've learned so much just from the short time I've been around PCO and this guy literally is not human and he's fearless.

"I've learned from the stories he's told and the way he composes himself during matches. He's almost like a general but on the apron he's very soft spoken."

While Gordon admires PCO, he said he doesn't know if he wants to train with him because he's scared of the electricity which PCO and Destro generate.

ROH has a relationship with New Japan and Gordon was asked about the possibility of he and/or Villain Enterprises competing in Japan.

"I'm not sure yet. I know ROH is in a re-building phase. Obviously we're still partners with NJPW and Jeff Cobb is over there now for the G1," Gordon said before adding that there should be more ROH talent in upcoming New Japan tournaments.

"Last year when I was there for Best of Super Juniors, I felt I learned more in that three-and-a-half-week period than I did the whole rest of the year. So, missing out this year really hurts. I was expecting to get that experience again and I feel like I'm playing catch-up now."

Flip Gordon will be returning to action from injury very soon for Ring of Honor. His full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. In it Gordon discusses his recent injury and recovery, joining Villain Enterprises, a possible Bullet Club vs Villain Enterprises feud, ROH being in a "re-building" phase, Alex Shelley's ROH return, Marty Scurll not winning the ROH World Title, NWA and ROH parting ways and more.

