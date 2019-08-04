Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch issued a statement on Facebook which revealed that Vince McMahon assisted Harley Race by paying for his medical care during his final days.

Murdoch shared a story about a call being made to WWE in order to help for Race's medicare and that within 10 minutes it was paid off in full.

"Harley needed to be transferred from Atlanta to St.Louis," Murdoch wrote. "He needed to take a Med flight because he was in rough shape. Medicare wouldn't help him. A call was made to WWE and 10 mins later it was paid in full. Vince McMahon never blinked an eye. He wanted to make sure Harley was taken care of."

Murdoch went on to thank McMahon for giving him two more days with Race prior to his passing, which took place on Thursday.

"Thank you Vince, you gave me 2 more days with Harley," Murdoch stated.

You can see the full post below.