FOX aired a 30 second preview for Smackdown's upcoming move to the FOX network that is scheduled for this October, as seen in the video below. Stars like Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston are prominently featured in the ad.

It should also be noted that WWE picked some of their more cinematic camera shots to be featured throughout the ad. We noted back in July how WWE reportedly has intentions for SmackDown to have more cinema-like shots, similar to their WWE 24 specials, and they may even be using new cameras for the show.

WWE has used different still shots and advertisements for SmackDown's move during recent MLB games, NASCAR races, and other organized events.