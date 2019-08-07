We previously noted how WWE RAW contained two significant errors in their production this week, and that includes labeling a superstar as an entirely wrong person.

As Asuka and Kairi Sane came out for the Tag Team Elimination Fatal-4-Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, the graphic for "The Kabuki Warriors" included the Twitter handles for Sane and WWE NXT Superstar Io Shirai, not Asuka. Sane and Shirai previously teamed together in NXT before Sane was called up, but she has been a part of "The Kabuki Warriors" with Asuka since arriving on SmackDown.

A Twitter user took a screenshot of the error and posted it to the popular social media platform.

"Apparently Io Shirai is part of the Kabuki warriors now," the user wrote.

Former WWE Women's Champion and TNA/Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim replied to the picture with frustration.

"Wow..... so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet," Gail wrote. "Wake up WWE and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent!"

The error had also garnered the attention of Io Shirai herself. Shirai tweeted a response, which translates to: "What? #Look for mistakes".

You can see the full tweets below:

Apparently @shirai_io part of the Kabuki warriors now pic.twitter.com/Rk3v5up413 — One Winged Angel (@Darthalmo) August 6, 2019

Wow..... so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet. Wake up @wwe and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent! https://t.co/GYUSEac8on — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 6, 2019

Although they came down to the final two teams in the previously noted fatal-4-way elimination match for the Women's Tag Team Championships, "The Kabuki Warriors" lost. It's uncertain if they will get an opportunity at Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross' Women's Tag Team Championships in the future but we will keep you updated.

Io Shirai will face Candice LeRae at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II this Saturday from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage and a viewing part for TakeOver's return to Toronto!