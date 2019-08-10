With his clash against Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam just days away former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg has been filming scenes for episodes of NCIS.

Goldberg, who will reprise his role as Department of Justice (DOJ) Agent Lance Hamilton, looked like he was struggling with the heat during filming, putting a post on Instagram which showed him using a small fan to cool himself down. The caption on the post read: "Even #LanceHamilton @ncisla needs a break from the heat!!! ??"

The day before this post, Goldberg revealed that he was returning to the NCIS set. On Instagram, Goldberg posted: "#hesback!!! #lancehamilton returns to @ncisla"

Goldberg first played Hamilton on the series back in March of this year as he looked to locate a former U.S. border patrol tactical officer who disappeared following a threat by the cartel.

The episode also featured fellow WWE personnel Shane McMahon, who played Army Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Special Agent Steve Evans.