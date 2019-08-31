Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa finally know who they will be defending their IWGP Tag Team Titles against at Royal Quest. They will face Aussie Open's Mark David and Kyle Fletcher at today's show.

Davis and Fletcher won the Revolution Pro Wrestling's Road to Royal Quest tournament on Friday to earn their shot. They defeated Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom at RevPro's Summer Sizzler event inside York Hall. The Guerrillas of Destiny will be looking to successfully defend their titles for the fifth time.

NJPW Royal Quest will take place today at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. Join us for live coverage beginning at 12:30 pm ET. The show will stream on FITE. Tomorrow's card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki. Also, Zack Sabre Jr. defends the British Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Below is the full lineup for the event.

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP



Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP



Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP



Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP



Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Aussie Open

SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White and Chase Owens

Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Hikuleo

Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO

Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori