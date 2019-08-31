Hiroshi Tanahashi won the British Heavyweight Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. at today's NJPW Royal Quest. This is Tanahashi's first time winning the title. Sabre Jr. won it back in January.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
Dragon Suplex from @tanahashi1_100!! #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/eB6tYLvSIC— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
.@tanahashi1_100 connects with the Slingblade. #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/sihgUeKklk— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
PK by @zacksabrejr #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/f3vR756Ar5— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
.@zacksabrejr twists the neck of Tanahashi. #NJPWRoyalQuest #NJPW https://t.co/xdXsh0ZGZM pic.twitter.com/SK7cntu1uO— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 31, 2019
TANAHASHI IS THE NEW BRITISH CHAMPION. I'M IN HEAVEN ???? #NJPWROYALQUEST pic.twitter.com/YiEnKgabBS— Mort ????? (@brothermort) August 31, 2019