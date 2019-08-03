- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi, featuring Brandi Rhodes and Glacier making some Kahlua Ice Cream.

- As noted, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will team up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against Texano Jr., Taurus, and a mystery opponent at tonight's AAA TripleMania XXVII in Mexico City. According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, Velasquez noted he'll have two more matches with AAA after tonight's event. Although he didn't mention exactly when, it's possible Velasquez could appear at the MSG show on September 15 and at the Forum in Los Angeles on October 13.

- NJPW will be headed to the States for a three-event tour on September 27 (Lowell, MA), September 28 (New York City), and September 29 (Philadelphia, PA). While New York and Philly both almost instantly sold-out, Lowell still has some tickets remaining. NJPW announced yesterday that production hold tickets opened up and went on sale yesterday for Lowell. NJPW is already advertising IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi for these shows.