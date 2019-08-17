Ring of Honor held its Summer Supercard last weekend in Toronto in which announcer Ian Riccaboni was on the call for the action. Riccaboni also had the luxury of calling the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden earlier this year which he called a dream come true.

Riccaboni talked more about playing MSG when he spoke with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman.

"I did it with Colt [Cabana] who I love and Caprice [Coleman] and also Kevin Kelly who's a guy who helped bring me in. So, to do that with three guys who've meant so much to me here in ROH was super-cool," said Riccaboni who then talked about missing a Bruce Springsteen show in MSG with his now-wife back when they were dating. He was finally able to make up for it by bringing her to the Supercard show.



"It was super-special to me because we're grown up now and have two kids and it was super-cool that she was there. To call ROH and New Japan in Madison Square Garden, it blows my mind. I'm so thankful that I was able to lose myself in the moment because had I recognized some of the mistakes, I might have gotten nervous [laughs]."

Matt Taven won the ROH World Championship that night and has held onto ever since. Riccaboni talked about what makes Taven such a great champion and the face of the promotion.

"What fans don't see is that he works harder than anybody. He's always in the gym. He's always in the ring. He's an accomplished wrestling trainer and is a positive influence in the locker room. He's one of the most talented wrestlers in the world right now," Riccaboni said.

He then talked about how CMLL had a chance at him first and how Taven did so well there. He also had great matches with Ospreay, Lethal and Cole which showed that he can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

"That he was able to have these great matches with different talent has really opened some eyes. Matt Taven is a guy who I believe is a star and who I believe in as a world champion. On air we have an antagonistic relationship but behind the scenes I couldn't be prouder of the guy. He's accomplished a lot and it's all through hard work," said Riccaboni.

Also in that World Title match at the Supercard was Marty Scurll and many wanted to see him walk out of MSG as champion. Riccaboni thinks that in due time Scurll will show his worth and become ROH champion.

"Marty Scurll is super popular and the sky is the limit for Marty. For him, I think it's only a matter of time. Marty is a guy who's right there on the cusp and he's proved he's a main-event level star," Riccaboni said.

As a native of Pennsylvania, Riccaboni then made a comparison between Scurll and his hometown Phillies. The Phillies lost in the 1993 World Series and a young Riccaboni was heartbroken. But because of that, he knows what Scurll fans are experiencing as they all know what it's like to cheer for someone that loses.

"I understand having that level of vested interest and believing in someone and believing they should be the champion. For me, Marty is a guy who the sky is the limit. Not now is not never and I think he's a guy who will continue to be in the world title picture," stated Riccaboni.

Ian Riccaboni can be seen every week as part of ROH TV. For more information about ROH and their upcoming shows please visit www.rohwrestling.com.