Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Last week, Madison Rayne stuck her nose where it didn't belong when she got involved with Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan's match. She made sure that Hogan lost the match to Grace, which she did. "The Death Machine" Sami Callihan at first seemed genuine asking for Tessa Blanchard to shake his hand, as both will be competing tonight at Impact Wrestling's live event Unbreakable (live on Impact Plus at 9 EST) for a number one contenders match to face Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship. Callihan just couldn't help himself, calling Blanchard "Toots" and smacking her on the behind. What he didn't expect next was for Blanchard to knock him off a peg with a magnum. Moose was quite vocal after his match with Ray Steele, stating that Impact Management has not given him the run that he deserves, which is to be the next Impact World Champion. He also said that those before him who won the title just seemed to walk away after they held it. He vowed he wasn't going to be one of those guys. Next, Willie Mack and "The Whole F'n Show" Rob Van Dam had quite the sportsmanship match. Both competitors brought their A-game, but it was RVD who came out on top in that match. After holding the X-Division Championship since Homecoming in January, Rich Swann shocked himself and the Impact Wrestling fans when he walked away without the title. His opponent, Jake Crist, became the new X-Division Champion when he had a little help from his oVe family.

The night concluded with what was supposed to be Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin in a street fight match. Elgin already began the match way before it was supposed to start. Cage was defenseless out in the ring getting chair shots left and right, until a masked man came back to save him...Rhino! Before the show went off air, Rhino ran out into the crowd to reveal under his black hoodie an Impact t-shirt, notifying his fellow competitors that he has officially signed on to Impact.

Josh Mathews welcomes fans to Impact Wrestling. This leads into the first match of the night. A number one contenders match for the X-Division Championship

Wentz vs. Aiden Prince vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chuck Mambo vs. Cody Deaner vs. Petey Williams

