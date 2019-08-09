Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here.

Last week, Aiden Prince shocked his other five opponents, by winning a fatal six man match to determine the No. 1 contender to take on Jake Crist for the X-Division Championship that he will defend tonight. Havok stood tall over John E. Bravo, who was harassing her for two weeks or so, since she was stalking his very close friend, the Impact Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie. After her match, Su Yung appeared on the screen saying some very disturbing things, which caused for Havok to run to the back. Will Yung distract Havok from her chance of possibly becoming the new Knockouts Champion tonight, as she goes one-on-one against Valkyrie? Trouble in paradise soon followed, as Eddie Edwards came out to the ring and attacked Ace Austin after his match against Stone Rockwell. Two weeks ago, Austin was trying to show Eddie's wife Alisha some of his "magic tricks." After the beatdown, Alisha confronted her husband, asking why he would do such a thing. Eddie fired back, asking her if Austin was her new "boyfriend?" Nothing more was said after that. Moose followed Eddie's lead, by attacking Rockwell after the match. Still mad that he hasn't been given any opportunities for the Impact World Championship, Moose just couldn't stop taking his frustrations out on Rockwell, which made Fallah Bahh come out and squash him, proving the point that no one wants to hear it from Moose anymore. Sami Callihan unleashed his monster Madman Man Fulton to take on Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard gave it her all to keep up with the 7' monster. With the help of Callihan, Blanchard was cornered, until Tommy Dreamer came to her aid. Though the match ended in a no contest, Blanchard proved once again that she is ready for anyone that Callihan or Impact Management throws at her.

The main event match of the night was The North vs. The Rascalz for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. Though The North retained their titles, they weren't off the hook just yet. Heading towards the back after the match, The North were attacked by Ortiz from LAX. Ortiz first thought that he had the upper hand since he attacked them blindly, however, it didn't take long for The North to gang up on him. As the episode came to an end, Daga came in to the save the day and help Ortiz, which created the buildup towards their match against The North tonight for the tag team titles.

Josh Mathews begins the show by welcoming fans to Impact Wrestling. The first title match is announced for the night.

Jake Crist (c) vs. Aiden Prince for the X-Division Championship

The bell rings and the crowd goes wild by chanting "Aiden Prince." It begins with a lockup from Crist. Prince reverses it for a take down on Crist. Both men are now back on their feet. A drop kick/flip combo from Prince on Crist. Now on the apron, Prince delivers a kick to Crist. Crist comes back with a death valley driver on Prince. Now with both men back in the ring, Crist puts Prince in a lock. Prince grabs some of Crist's hair and pulls himself back up. Both men exchange forward forearms. Backed in a corner, Crist knees Prince in the face. Prince gets out of the corner and throws a few hits on Crist. A loud set of boos comes from the crowd, as Crist takes down Prince again. Crist goes for a few back kicks on Prince. Thinking he has him down for good after that, he goes for the pin and Prince kicks out at 2. Prince tries to put Crist in to the corner, and Crist reverses, sending him to the corner instead. Prince now up top lands a 450, Crist counters it by putting his knees up at last second, then goes for a cradle. Prince kicks out of that at 2.

Crist powerslams Prince into the corner. Prince goes back into the ring after being out and goes for a dive to the outside on Crist. Prince goes back into the ring, climbs up to the top rope and jumps off, only for Crist to reverse it by kicking him in the head. Prince was close to the count by returning to the ring at 9. Prince now on the top rope again is backfired by Crist. Crist then power suplexes him on to the mat. Prince is able to get up quick, climb to the top rope, and lands a 450. He goes for the cover, Crist kicks out at 2. Prince goes up to the top rope again, only to be caught by a cutter from Crist. Crist goes for the cover and 1-2-3, Crist retains the title.

Winner and still X-Division Champion: Jake Crist

Backstage: Konnan talks with Daga and Ortiz about The North. Daga tells Ortiz to not thank him for his help last Friday, instead, just focus on winning the tag team titles tonight.

Back from the break: Jimmy Jacobs finds Taya Valkyrie very distraught after her conversation with Impact Management. He asks what's wrong, and she replies that she has to defend her Knockouts Title tonight and says she defended it twice in one week. She believes that Impact Management does not respect her contract that states she can only defend it every 30 days.

Back to the ring, the second match of the night is announced.

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards

Before the bell rings, Austin runs out of the ring and Edwards chases him. Austin tries to go for an attack, and Edwards reverses it by a dive to the outside of the ring on Austin. Edwards then goes for a few chest chops. Austin fires back with a kick to the chest on Edwards. Austin is now back in the ring. Austin goes back out in the ring and continues attacking Edwards while he is down. Edwards chest chops Austin while he is hanging on the barricade. Both men go back in to the ring, and Edwards clotheslines him. The match continues after the commercial break.



