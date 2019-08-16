Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here.

Last week, four contenders left empty handed at a chance to become the new champions. The first match was Aiden Prince vs. Jake Crist (c) for the X-Division Championship. Crist surprisingly won his match clean with no help from his oVe family. The second match was with a very disgruntled Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Havok for the Knockouts Championship. Prior to the match, Valkyrie was quite upset that she had to defend her title again. She had defended it twice in one week, and said that Impact Management did not stick to their contract agreement, which stated that Valkyrie only had to defend her title once every 30 days. The match was going well until Su Yung and her Undead Brides paid a visit to Havok during her match. Yung came into the ring, pulled out her red glove, choked, and palm striked Havok. The main event match of the night was for the Impact World Tag Teams, as The North (c) went two-on-two against Ortiz and Daga. It was anybodies game but with some sly and sneaky teamwork, The North retained their titles.

It looks like Eddie Edwards and his wife Alisha's relationship are on the rocks again. Edwards asked to have a match with Ace Austin after Eddie found out that Austin was trying to hit on his wife two weeks ago. Austin pushed his luck when he yelled out at Eddie "what would your wife think?" after he received a powerslam. Eddie, without hesitation, starting beating up Austin in such a brutal way, that the referee called the match a disqualification. And who came out on top? Austin. After the match, Alisha went out to check on Austin to make sure he was ok. She kept yelling at Eddie, asking him what was wrong with him. Eddie was furious and left the ring alone without his wife. Later on in the evening, Austin joked with some people in the back on how he plans on sleeping with Alisha just to see how fired up Eddie would get.

The frenemy relationship keeps on going between Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan (who was on commentary during Rayne's match). Rayne went one-on-one against Alexia Nicole. After a CrossRayne, it was clear that Rayne was going to come out the winner, which she was. When she won, Rayne was not finished with Nicole. Hogan came into the ring and at first, her and Rayne started getting into it again. However, they both agreed to keep on beating up Nicole while she was down. In the back, Jordynne Grace had had enough of watching Nicole get hurt by those two, that she came out and saved the day.

One feud that is building up quite nicely is Rhino and Michael Elgin. Rhino came into the ring during Stone Rockwell and Nate Mattson's match and speared them both. After he was done laying those two out, he called out Elgin. When Elgin made his way out, he told Rhino that he does not take orders. He headed down to the ring and both of them began swinging. Security came out to break up the fight, which disappointed the crowd, who began to chant "let them fight."

The show begins with commentators Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcoming fans to another edition of Impact Wrestling.

The first match of the night is announced.

Moose vs. Fallah Bahh

Bell rings, both men go right for each other with hits. Bahh chest chops Moose twice. Moose counters by stomping on Bahh's feet, then throws him out of the ring. Moose goes outside of the ring and attacks him more. Bahh comes back with a mega crossbody. After getting thumbed in the eye, Bahh lifts up Moose and drops him from behind right on the ramp. Bahh then rolls Moose right back in the ring.

Moose now puts in Bahh in a submission, Bahh grabs the ropes and Moose breaks the hold. Bahh is cut open on the top of his nose. Moose throws a few forward forearms while Bahh is trying to rise to his feet. Moose yells in Bahh's face that he is "a five star athlete," and Bahh is just "fat garbage." This enrages Bahh. He goes for a Somoan Drop. Both men are now back up and Bahh powerslams Moose back down on the mat.

Bahh now on the top rope and Moose climbs up to lift him up. Bahh counters. Moose bites back. Moose deadlifts Bahh right onto the mat with a superplex. Bahh gets back up on his feet and Moose tries to spear him, but he moves out of the way in time. Moose then lands straight into the ring post. Moose gets up and jackhammers him, putting Bahh out for the night and for the win.

Winner: Moose

Backstage in the locker room: Tommy Dreamer comes in to talk to Tessa Blanchard about their main event tag team match against Sami Callihan and Dave Crist. Dreamer is telling Blanchard to not be stubborn, since she began her conversation with him by saying that she doesn't need his help tonight. Dreamer said that Blanchard is an inspiration and that no matter what happens tonight, he wants to stand by her side.

Back from the break, a video package is shown of Su Yung and her Undead Brides. They made a coffin with Havok's name on it.

The second match of the night is announced, and it's a Knockouts tag team match.

Jordynne Grace & Alexia Nicole vs. Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan



Grace and Rayne start getting into it before the bell rings. The referee is taking care of him. While his back is turned Hogan cheap shots Nicole with a forward forearm. Once each Knockout goes to their corners, Rayne and Nicole officially begin the match. Rayne goes for the takedown and then pins Nicole. Nicole kicks out at 2. Rayne pushes Nicole into a corner and puts her in a submission. The referee counts until she has to break the hold, she does so accordingly.Hogan is now tagged in. She goes for a running forearm on to Nicole. The match continues right after the commercial break.

Coming back from the break, Rayne is back in the ring. She puts Nicole in a headlock. The crowd is clapping to help Nicole break the submission. Hogan starts yelling at Rayne to tag her in. Rayne slams Nicole into her corner and refuses to tag in Hogan. Hogan starts holding Nicole by her hair on the outside and Rayne decides that she'll let Hogan take over. Grace comes into the ring to try and help Nicole, but the referee says she needs to go back on the apron and wait until she is tagged. Hogan throws a few forearms. Nicole reverses with a bodyscissor. She is able to get to her corner to tag in Grace. Grace lifts Hogan over her shoulders and slams her down on the mat. She then goes for a belly-to-belly suplex. Rayne comes into the ring and Nicole does too. Rayne goes for the CrossRayne. She pins Nicole and she and Hogan get the win.

Winner: Madison Rayne & Kiera Hogan

Post-Match: Hogan and Rayne continue their attack on Grace. The lights go out for a second and when the lights pop back on, in the ring is Rosemary! She cleans house and stands tall after.

Up next, The Impact Plus Moment of the Week. It's the first ever Super X Cup Final from September 3, 2003.

Back from the Moment of the Week, Ace Austin is sitting in the back and Alisha Edwards asks if he is ok. Austin says that he is worried about what Eddie Edwards did to him last week and if he was going to hurt her in any way. She reassures him that she'll talk to him and tell him that they're just friends so he doesn't get any more upset then he already has.







