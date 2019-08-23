Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Bound For Glory tickets are now available for purchase. The event will be live on Sunday, October 20 in Chicago, IL. For ticket information and prices, click here.

Last week, after being bullied by Moose, Fallah Bahh squared off with the former NFLstar in a singles match. At first, Bahh had the upper hand until Moose jackhammered him, putting him out like a light.

The frenemy bond grew weirder as both Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan teamed up against Jordynne Grace and Alexia Nicole. After the win, Rayne and Hogan couldn't stop themselves from beating up Grace, who came in two weeks ago to help save Nicole from the same brutal beating. The lights went out and within seconds the lights popped back on again to reveal the "Demon Assassin" Rosemary standing on the opposite side of the corner ready to take down both Rayne and Hogan.

Ace Austin just couldn't help himself and his interference in Alisha and Eddie Edward's relationship once again last week. Austin discussed with Alisha how worried he was about Eddie's temper and wanted to make sure that Alisha was safe from it. She told him that she would have a talk with Eddie and let him know that her and Austin's relationship was only a platonic friendship and nothing more. Coming back from her talk, Alisha found Austin laying on the floor "passed out." She called for help. Instead of getting some Impact Officials out to help, Eddie was right behind her and actually knocked Austin out. Alisha tried to break up the fight, but had no luck doing so.

The Rascalz and Willie Mack, Rob Van Dam, and Rich Swann had quite a magnificent six-man tag team match. With a Five Star Frog Splash from Van Dam and a Phoenix Splash from Swann, both men picked up the win for their team. After the match, all six men celebrated their successful match, until X-Division champion Jake Crist came in and wrecked the celebration by putting on his own gloating party. He paraded around the men with his title in hand, bragging on how he's the greatest champion in Impact and no one, including those guys, are on his level.

The Desi Hit Squad learned that sometimes all it takes is for Country Strong to prevail. The Desi Hit Squad took on The Deaners with a stipulation. If The Deaners won, The Desi Hit Squad would have to work at The Deaner's compound. If The Desi Hit Squad won, The Deaners would have to become their personal servants. Well to their surprise, The Deaners pulled off their T2G "Time 2 Getter," which grabbed them the win. Let's hope The Desi Hit Squad know how to milk some cows.

In the main event match, it was Sami Callihan and Dave Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard and Tommy Dreamer. Callihan has not been pleased one bit with Dreamer's interference in him and Blanchard's extreme affair. Dreamer came in a few weeks back to help Blanchard in her one-on-one match against Callihan's monster, Madman Fulton. Since then, Dreamer and Blanchard have come together and formed an alliance.

Callihan knocked out the referee in the match to get the upper hand with some low blows, literally. It did not go in his favor. Blanchard jumped off the top rope with a kendo stick and a Super Magnum to Crist. She picked up the win for her and Dreamer.

Tonight on a special episode entitled Cali Combat,Rhino will finally get his chance to take down Michael Elgin after weeks of confrontation and backstage brawls. Callihan will try to take out the man who stands in his way, Dreamer, in a No DQ match. Reno Scum will return to take on The North for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. Havok will go one-on-one with Alisha Edwards. Last but certainly not least, Rich Swann will try to reclaim his former title as he goes up against Jake Crist for the X-Division Championship.

All this and more, tonight!

The show begins with commentators Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcoming fans to Cali Combat.

The first match is announced right after that.

Michael Elgin vs. Rhino

Rhino begins the match by revving up the crowd. Rhino and Elgin exchange back and forth forearm hits. Rhino goes for a short clothesline. Elgin rolls out of the ring to take a moment. The crowd in unison chants "War Machine," (for Rhino) as Elgin slowly makes his way back into the ring. Rhino follows it up with a neck drop on to Elgin. Elgin goes to the outside of the ring again and Rhino joins him this time. Both men are now back in the ring. Elgin brings Rhino back up by his hair and slams him on the top turnbuckle. Elgin goes for a cover...Rhino kicks out. Elgin picks up Rhino and puts him in a corner...starts to chest chop him. Elgin drops an elbow into Rhino's chest. He goes for a cover and Rhino kicks out again at 2. Rhino back up throws some elbows at Elgin to protect himself as he brings himself up.

Elgin delivers a Big Mike to Rhino once both men are back up. Elgin climbs up the top rope and falls off...Rhino moves out of the way in time. Rhino goes for a clothesline. Rhino throws Elgin into the ropes, Elgin reverses it. Rhino goes for a takedown. Rhino tries to lift up Elgin, but he is too heavy for him. Elgin takes advantage of it by trying to lift Rhino up. He too is having trouble. Instead he goes for a suplex.

A piledriver lands perfectly on Elgin. Rhino puts Elgin up on the top rope. He throws a few hits and chest chops. Now on the second rope, Rhino superplex Elgin ring onto the mat. Rhino goes for the cover and Elgin kicks out at 2. Elgin delivers a thunderous clothesline. Rhino rolls out of the ring and Elgin does too. Rhino takes the lead by dragging Elgin all around the ring. Both men don't make back in the ring in time, therefore the match ends in a double countout.

No Winner In This Match Due to a Double Countout

Post-Match: Both men continue their brawl. Security from the back come out to separate the two men.

Backstage after the break: Elgin tells Rhino that their feud is long from over. Rhino comes in from the back doors and continues their brawl. Security pulls them apart once again.

Up next, is a tag-team match and it's for the Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Reno Scum

The fans begin with the chant "Scum Forever." Ethan Page and Luster begin the match. Luster takes the lead in the beginning with a takedown on Page. Page gets up and tries to go for a kick, but Luster catches it and drops Page to the mat. Luster tags in Adam Thornstowe goes for a dropkick. Page tags in Josh Alexander. Alexander goes for a cheap shot with a nose hold on Thornstowe. Alexander goes for the cover, Thornstowe kicks out at 2. This leads into a commercial break.

Back from the break, Page tags in Alexander. Thornstowe is still in the ring representing Reno Scum. Page is back in the ring again after the tag. Page picks up and plants Thornstowe on to the mat. Thornstowe picks himself up with a DDT and tags in Luster. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander goes for several chest chops. Luster reverses with a few of his own. Page tries to come in, Lust Irish Whips him into the opposite corner. Luster lifts up Alexander...Alexander reverses it and goes for an illegal pin. It doesn't work. Luster tags in Thornstowe. He goes for the cover after an attack and Alexander puts Page's leg up on the bottom rope to break the count. Luster from the outside goes and takes out Page who rolled out of the ring. The North both now take down Thornstowe with a hard splat on to the mat. They go for the cover and retain the titles.

Winners and Still the Impact Tag Team Champions: The North

Backstage: Alisha Edwards finds Ace Austin backstage wrapped up and on a crutch. She asks if he is ok. He tells her that Eddie Edwards really hurt him last week. He also mentions that he made sure to take every beating him could, just so Alisha didn't have to take any of Eddie's wrath from last week. She walks away and says thanks. He says he'll watch her match tonight against Havok.



